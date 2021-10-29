Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,594,000 after buying an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,772,000 after buying an additional 401,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,316,000 after buying an additional 104,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,420,000 after buying an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $70.13.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

