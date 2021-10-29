566,301 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 566,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth $448,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $2,299,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.89.

NYSE:AJG opened at $164.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.95 and a twelve month high of $165.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

