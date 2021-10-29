One Fin Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,247,000. Coty makes up approximately 3.7% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after buying an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after buying an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,866,000 after buying an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after buying an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,215,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COTY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

