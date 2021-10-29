AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 110,258 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,270,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 110,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $183,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter worth $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2,037.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,293 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after purchasing an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after purchasing an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1,940.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.12. 9,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,492. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.52 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

