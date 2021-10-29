The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 433,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of The Progressive worth $173,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 401.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 79.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in The Progressive by 108.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 676,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,392,000 after acquiring an additional 351,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 8.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.29. 20,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,876. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Karen Bailo sold 6,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $606,979.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

