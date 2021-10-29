Deer Park Road Corp Purchases 12,911 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Altisource Portfolio Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Deer Park Road Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deer Park Road Corp owned 23.64% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $33,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 158.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of ASPS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,643. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $200.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

