CNH Partners LLC Makes New $10.01 Million Investment in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,114,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,564,000 after purchasing an additional 892,690 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,577,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,368,000 after purchasing an additional 595,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 513.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 575,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 481,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 3,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.