KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Makes New $399,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. ACM Research comprises 0.1% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in ACM Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 12,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ACM Research by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ACMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.55. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.97. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

