513,485 Shares in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 513,485 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $27,954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

