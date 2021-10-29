The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $57.55.
The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.
About The St. Joe
The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
