The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The St. Joe stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of The St. Joe worth $16,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

