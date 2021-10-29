Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Bankwell Financial Group has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 25,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $237.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

