Raymond James Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.

Shares of CyrusOne stock remained flat at $$82.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,327 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

