Raymond James Raises CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.23.
Shares of CyrusOne stock remained flat at $$82.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $83.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 682,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106,327 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.