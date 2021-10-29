Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 119 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) per share, with a total value of £1,588.65 ($2,075.58).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 132 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, with a total value of £1,590.60 ($2,078.13).

On Tuesday, August 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 110 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,595 ($2,083.88).

LON MAB1 traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,330 ($17.38). The company had a trading volume of 5,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,118. The firm has a market cap of £707.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 716 ($9.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

