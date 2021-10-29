Putnam Investments LLC Raises Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,878 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $14,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Alkermes stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.