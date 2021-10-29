Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.36 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Kansas City Southern worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after acquiring an additional 367,842 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.76 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

