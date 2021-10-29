Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 25,414 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $18,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $79.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

