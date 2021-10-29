Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 228.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after buying an additional 83,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $301.68 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day moving average of $302.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

