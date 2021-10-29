Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 464 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO stock opened at $1,780.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,541.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $30.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

