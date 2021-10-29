Capital International Investors Acquires 242,153 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,153 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.86% of Helen of Troy worth $157,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,604 shares of company stock worth $1,526,153. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

