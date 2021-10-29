Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Capital International Investors trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $93,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 431,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,966,000 after buying an additional 38,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 686,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,044,000 after buying an additional 284,944 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 90.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 57,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,709,000 after buying an additional 291,936 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $129,486,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.