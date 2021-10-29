Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.31% of Cummins worth $109,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.86.

NYSE CMI opened at $242.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.