Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 631,247 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.11% of Endava worth $126,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at $216,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Endava by 18.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Endava by 31.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Endava by 26.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,172,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.22.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

