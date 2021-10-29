CTS (NYSE:CTS) Lowered to C at TheStreet

CTS (NYSE:CTS) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lowered CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NYSE:CTS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.69. CTS has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,392,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CTS by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 123,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 89,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CTS by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

