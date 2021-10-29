Capital International Investors Purchases 260,648 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $146,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,755,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 352,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of GMAB opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

