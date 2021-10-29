Capital International Investors Makes New $189.99 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,048,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,985,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.69 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,697,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.