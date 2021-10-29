Assetmark Inc. Sells 604 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.