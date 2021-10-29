Capital International Investors Buys 10,557 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.92% of Cable One worth $221,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.94, for a total transaction of $2,419,884.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,507.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,757.71 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,943.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

