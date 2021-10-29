Analysts Set Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Price Target at $9.35

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

ZYNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ZYNE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. 6,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,964. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.42.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

