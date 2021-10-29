Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 11.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRTX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRTX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -69.06%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.