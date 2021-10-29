Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.10.

Shares of TSE MTL traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.84. 189,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$14.48. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.14.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

