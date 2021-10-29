288,071 Shares in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 288,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.11% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in GrafTech International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 543.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,724,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 1,456,121 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 471,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 235,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GrafTech International by 459.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 548,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. The company had revenue of $330.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

