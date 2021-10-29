iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

