Assetmark Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 59.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,154 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.4% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $31.12 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28.

