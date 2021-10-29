Assetmark Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,054,445 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

