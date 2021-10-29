Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $703,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,076 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,587. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.