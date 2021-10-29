Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 92,825 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 36,777 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 60.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

