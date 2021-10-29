231,100 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 231,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after buying an additional 184,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $285.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.48. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

