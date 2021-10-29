Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Gap Down to $171.56

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $171.56, but opened at $165.20. Liberty Broadband shares last traded at $165.54, with a volume of 5,169 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 38.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

