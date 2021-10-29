ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $770.00 at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $746.00 to $770.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $697.31.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $687.70 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $694.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.70, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

