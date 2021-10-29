Bunge (NYSE:BG) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its target price increased by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,224 shares of company stock worth $3,198,682. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,710,000 after buying an additional 221,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,304,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,284,000 after purchasing an additional 368,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bunge by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after purchasing an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,374,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,753,000 after acquiring an additional 117,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bunge by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,907 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

