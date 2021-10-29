LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Down to $174.73

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.73, but opened at $163.07. LPL Financial shares last traded at $166.45, with a volume of 1,433 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.18.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

