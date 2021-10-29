SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.68, but opened at $78.14. SS&C Technologies shares last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 16,224 shares.

The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

