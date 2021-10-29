N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Gap Down to $13.17

Shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $12.74. N-able shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 83 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

