Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 53,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 729,040 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $23.17.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVR. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,963,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10,109.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 147,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 119,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after buying an additional 112,885 shares in the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

