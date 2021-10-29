Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 729,040 shares.The stock last traded at $22.89 and had previously closed at $23.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 553.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.