NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 61,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,091,492 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

