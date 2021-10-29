Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.47-1.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. Invitation Homes also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.470-$1.510 EPS.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,797. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.12.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

