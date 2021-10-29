NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Price Up 7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.05. Approximately 1,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 330,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 89,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

