Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Down 5.6%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares traded down 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.02 and last traded at $15.12. 66,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,068,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vedanta by 53.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vedanta by 132,018.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 889,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 888,486 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Vedanta by 26.0% during the first quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,991,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,604,000 after purchasing an additional 617,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vedanta by 40.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vedanta by 1,878.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

