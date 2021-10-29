Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

NYSE:OII traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.65. 6,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oceaneering International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Oceaneering International worth $21,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

